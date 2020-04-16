Dalet Debuts Galaxy xCloud for Remote Production

PARIS—Dalet has a new product that it has just made available to help broadcasters and content professionals with remote production needs during the current coronavirus pandemic, the Dalet Galaxy xCloud.

The Galaxy xCloud is a scalable Saas system that can extend on-premises production and enables remote editing and collaboration experiences from home to hub, per Dalet. The system uses cloud infrastructure as well as production tools like Dalet OneCut, Dalet WebSpace and Dalet On-the-Go from home-based devices. It can also support Adobe Premiere Pro-based editing workflows through the Dalet Xtend plug-in.

Dalet says that the Galaxy xCloud technology will be able to help with critical production and distribution operations in this current environment, as well as when things get back to normal.

The company has additional products it says can assist with some of the new working conditions. Dalet OnePlay can be used to run a studio with a reduced crew; Ooyala Flex Media Platform scales OTT packaging and multiplatform distribution needs; and Dalet StoreFront is able to source content remotely and expose inventory to clients.

To learn more about Dalet’s latest technology, the company has created Dalet Connect , a dedicated site where users can set up online appointments for demos, meetings and webinars, as well as direct correspondence with Dalet team members.