Dalet CubeNG Leverages Cloud for News Graphics Creation

PARIS—Dalet has announced the availability of a cloud-enabled version of its broadcast newsroom graphics solution, Dalet CubeNG.

Powered by the Brainstorm real-time graphics engine, Dalet CubeNG includes tools to create and manage playout of 2D and 3D dynamic graphics and branding for news distributed via broadcast, digital and social channels.

“With this version of Dalet CubeNG, we not only optimize mobility with cloud infrastructure, but the connection to the Dalet ecosystem as well,” said Jérémy Krein, Dalet CubeNG product manager. “Natively integrated, Dalet CubeNG’s broadcast graphics workflows provide a first-class user experience that we continually improve upon.“

Dalet CubeNG can run on the public cloud as well as on premise. It creates graphics and offers features, such as CGs on the timeline with animated preview and burn-in. The new version also integrates tightly with the Dalet Galaxy five environment.

“Journalists can browse their video and image titles through Dalet Galaxy five and retrieve assets to build image-rich stories and engaging visuals from anywhere, using the Dalet CubeNG plug-in,” said Krein. “The familiar interface and simple-to-use tools make the entire experience seamless, allowing users to focus on creating graphics that up-level the visual news narrative across traditional, digital and social channels.”

Dalet CubeNG distributes operations like burn-in and animated preview, which require time to process, across multiple file-based engines in parallel, creating significant time-savings whether done in the cloud or on premise, he said.