Custom Consoles Debuts New Design for EditOne Workstation

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, U.K.—Custom Consoles has provided a new design for its EditOne workstation that enables more people to utilize the desk, as well as provide it with a new look.

The main design change for the EditOne desk is making the previously curved front edge straight, allowing two people to use the desk simultaneously. Custom Consoles is also offering new colors for the desk, including powder coated RAL 7043 traffic grey vertical panels and a choice of Marmoleum or laminate work desktop and shelf surfaces.

EditOne’s desk styling also uses sculpted MDF support, features a raised monitor shelf, front and rear corners with a large radius and three equipment pods with a collective 9U of rack space. Full cable management is provided; power distribution is optional. An auxiliary equipment pedestal with an additional 11U of rack space and an integral worktop can be positioned to the left or right of the desk.

Additional features of the EditOne desk include three mounting points along the rear of the desk that can accommodate a microphone and flat screen display monitors. An additional mounting point can be used to support the guest microphone.