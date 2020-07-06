Custom Consoles Adds Operator Safety Screen to Control Furniture

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, U.K.—Custom Consoles has added a new feature to its range of technical control furniture specifically meant to help protect against the spread of COVID-19, an Operator Safety Screen.

The Operator Safety Screen is designed to reduce the risk of airborne infection or direct physical contact between control personnel, but without restricting their forward or side view of monitor displays. The screen was designed to fit with Custom Consoles’ Module-R series, but fits all other desks in their product portfolio, as well as other furniture companies, Custom Consoles said.

Each screen has a birch plywood main frame with rigid low-profile floor supports. A transparent polycarbonate panel is bonded into the upper section of each frame to provide a clear view. There are also handgrips in each frame for relocation.