Custom Consoles Adds Operator Safety Screen to Control Furniture
To help protect against the spread of COVID-19
LEIGHTON BUZZARD, U.K.—Custom Consoles has added a new feature to its range of technical control furniture specifically meant to help protect against the spread of COVID-19, an Operator Safety Screen.
The Operator Safety Screen is designed to reduce the risk of airborne infection or direct physical contact between control personnel, but without restricting their forward or side view of monitor displays. The screen was designed to fit with Custom Consoles’ Module-R series, but fits all other desks in their product portfolio, as well as other furniture companies, Custom Consoles said.
Each screen has a birch plywood main frame with rigid low-profile floor supports. A transparent polycarbonate panel is bonded into the upper section of each frame to provide a clear view. There are also handgrips in each frame for relocation.
The Operator Safety Screen is now available. For more information, visit www.customconsoles.co.uk.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.