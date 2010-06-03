CSI unveils 335x fiber-optic receiver family

The new Communications Specialties (CSI) 335x family of fiber-optic receivers convert 3G/HD/SD-SDI and embedded audio to HDMI with stereo audio, DVI with stereo audio, VGA with stereo audio or component video with stereo audio.



Part of the company’s Fiberlink Series of SMPTE-compliant, 3G/HD/SD-SDI fiber-optic transmission systems, the 335x family manages video and audio signals in a repeatable, predictable manner using SDI.



Members of the new product family include the Fiberlink 3353 3G/HD/SD-SDI-to-HDMI optical receiver, Fiberlink 3355 3G/HD/SD-SDI-to-DVI optical receiver and the Fiberlink 3357 3G/HD/SD-SDI-to-VGA or component video optical receiver.