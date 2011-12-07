Crystal Vision releases SYNNER-E 3G Synchronizer to simplify system designs for those working with 3Gb/s, HD or SD sources in AES and Dolby E environments. SYNNER-E 3G's multi-functionality combines a video synchronizer, tracking audio delay, embedder, de-embedder, audio processor and video proc-amp, along with four group audio handling, advanced processing of Dolby E, integrated fiber connectivity and flexible delay compensation — all on one 100mm x 266mm board.

SYNNER-E 3G can be used both as a video synchronizer — ideal for external sources that are not timed to station references — and as a delay line, for when the frame rate is correct but the source has been passed through other equipment and therefore been delayed for a few lines.