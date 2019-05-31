Crystal Vision Launches Cleanit Profanity Delay System

WHITTLESFORD, England—Hoping to help broadcasters stop having to put money in the swear jar, Crystal Vision has released its new Cleanit profanity delay system for both video and audio. Cleanit can delay a live stream for up to 20 seconds in HD, 10 seconds in 3Gb/s and 110 seconds in SD, allowing for operators to react to and prevent unwanted obscenities or offensive materials.

Based on the Crystal Vision Indigo range of modular products and frames, the Cleanit is available in multiple versions based on user requirements. Cleanit 1 and Cleanit 3 are both designed for video containing embedded audio, with Cleanit 1’s audio cover allows the operator to mute up to 16 channels of embedded audio to mask unwanted content. Cleanit 3, meanwhile, can mute up to 16 channels of audio as well as perform video freeze. Then there is the Cleanit 2 model, designed for video and discrete audio, with its audio cover allowing for audio mute of eight channels of 110 ohm AES or four channels of analog audio.

There is also a Cleanit Custom model for those who need additional functionality. This can cover tasks like the insertion of graphics or audio files, or clean switching to another source; adding extra video outputs and video inputs in different formats; synchronize the program; get additional delay; or use discrete 75 ohm AES or fiber input or output.

Cleanit can be run on the VisionWeb GUI from any browser running on any device in the same network. It can also be controlled through an SBB-4 smart button box, with four buttons to operate controls. Either way, the system’s functions can be operated manually or automatically.

Crystal Vision is now shipping the Cleanit units.