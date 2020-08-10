Crystal Vision Introduces Picture-in-Picture Device

WHITTLESFORD, U.K.—Crystal Vision has released M-PIP, a picture-in-picture device designed for IP and SDI playout applications.

M-PIP, a software app that runs on Crystal Visions Marble-V1 media processor hardware, allows two input flows to be sized and positioned in advance and then layered over either the third input flow or an internal matte generator. As a dedicated double-box generator, M-PIP provides picture-in-picture functionality as well as having the ability to add extra capability to a standard playout or studio system.

Up to two boxes can be inset on the program or matte background, either by selecting the required foreground flow source or by using preset recall. Controls are available to independently size and position the two boxes on the screen, as well as to manipulate the size and position of the images inside those boxes.

A colored border, or edge softness, can be applied to the boxes. The boxes can also be faded up and down, while the background can be faded out to black. There are 16 presets that can be used to create and store different looks for the boxes and then can be recalled through Crystal Vision’s ASCII or JSON protocols, or by using VisionWeb control software.

Each of M-PIP’s three inputs has an individual test pattern generator. There is also built-in scaling for use with mixed input flow formats. The two independent outputs can show the composite picture or any of the input flows.

Additional features of the M-PIP include a framestore synchronizer timed to an external Black and Burst or tri-level syncs analog reference of PTP, with failover options; 10 frames of flow input video delay; 10 frames of flow output video delay; and comprehensive SDI, IP and PTP monitoring information to generate SNMP traps. It also enables SDI to IP upgrade and can be used in mixed SDI and IP installations or fully IP and fully SDI environments.