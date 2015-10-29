Convergent Design Reveals Apollo, Portable Recorder/Switcher

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.—Convergent Design has introduced its latest product, the Apollo, a portable HD multicamera recorder/switcher.

About the size of a tablet, the Apollo is able to simultaneously record up to four HD video signals, along with a fifth channel of either a live-switch between the four or a quad-split reference view. Apollo can also function as a four-channel live switcher while simultaneously recording the four isolated HD video signals. The Apollo keeps all cameras in sync with a matching timecode. The system utilizes 2.5-inch SSD media and features two SSD slots.

Using the new Apollo Media Manager app, recordings can be exported as separate Apple ProRes files or as a single multicamera QuickTime file that drops directly into the timeline of supporting NLEs like Final Cut Pro-X.

Additional features like two-channel 4K/UHD video recording, DNxHD recording, and cascade interconnect between up to three Apollos for up to 12 HD channel or six 4K/UHD channel simultaneous recording are planned for release in 2016. These updates will be made available through a free firmware update. A remote keypad control unit will also be offered, along with a rack mount and other accessories.

Convergent Design is planning to release the Apollo in December. Starting price will be $3,995 and include an SSD to USB3 adapter, a 5-pack of SSD mounting handles, and a universal AC power supply.