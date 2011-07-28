ContentWise to unveil latest version of recommendation engine
At IBC2011, ContentWise will show version 4.0 of the ContentWise recommendation engine for the first time.
The new release introduces enhancements and new features in three major areas: content discovery and engagement; revenue growth and customer retention; and administration, performance and scalability.
Content discovery and engagement in version 4.0 is enhanced with a new cold-start feature that guides first-time users through a process to gather their rating feedback and establish an immediate preference profile. Version 4.0 also adds the capability to display to users the reason why a certain recommended item is being presented.
In regards to revenue growth and customer retention, version 4.0 provides an entirely new analytics data warehouse and Web-based dashboards that equip marketing managers with new statistics sets presented through an interactive graphical interface.
See ContentWise at IBC2011 Stand 13.332.
