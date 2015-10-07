Connected Data to Showcase Transporter at NetApp Insight 2015

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.—Connected Data will be on hand at the upcoming NetApp Insight 2015 Conference to demonstrate its new Transporter private cloud system. The Transporter enables users to provide mobile device access and private cloud file sync and share capability for network attached storage, creating a private on premise cloud environment.

Features for the Transporter system include 75 and 150 file sync and share private cloud appliances, and the Network Storage Connector that syncs enterprise data stored on NetApp NAS with Transporter shared folders and extends the capabilities and benefits of enterprise NAS. The system eliminates the need for Virtual Private Networks and is maintained behind a company’s firewall.

NetApp Insight is NetApp’s annual technical conference for storage and data management professionals. The conference will take place from Oct. 12-15 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.