Concurrent adds support for ATIS IIF specification on MediaHawk VX

Concurrent has implemented support for the ATIS IPTV Interoperability Forum (IIF) interface specifications for content delivery networks on their MediaHawk Unified CDN products.

Concurrent's MediaHawk VX unified content delivery system consists of software modules that can support origin, intermediate caching and edge streaming functions for traditional and Internet-based video services.

Modules can be used together to form a complete end-to-end CDN or individually as part of a best-of-breed content delivery ecosystem. The ATIS IIF specifications provide an open standards framework for integrating CDN system components from multiple vendors, enabling operators to select the technologies that best suit their respective applications.

Concurrent has implemented the ATIS C2 and common trick file specifications in its latest Unified CDN software release. Interoperability has been confirmed with a variety of third-party CDN technologies in customer lab environments.

See Concurrent at IBC2012 Stand 4.A71.