Comprompter unveils NewsKing Reader

Comprompter has announced NewsKing Reader, a handheld tablet PC to provide news anchors with live news script copy, replacing the need to print paper with scripts.

The release of this newest NewsKing NRCS feature automatically syncs with the prompter and gives news anchors the ability to read off a handheld tablet PC. No matter what happens, the anchors will always have the most current text and script order on their handheld in front of them.