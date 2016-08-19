Comprompter Launches Caption Central v2.3

LA CROSSE, WIS.—The latest version of Comprompter News and Automation’s Caption Central voice captioning software has been released. Utilizing a new Speech Engine, Caption Central v2.3 provides fast and accurate live voice captioning, with synchronization to the spoken words within two seconds, per Comprompter’s press release.

Features of the updated system include built-in voice training; dictionary containing nearly 300,000 words according to Comprompter; ability to build custom vocabulary of common words and phrases in a particular market. The system can also perform a context check to select the most appropriate word when spelling issues arise.

Comprompter specializes in news and automation software for the broadcast and cable industry.