Compix boosts branding capabilities with enhanced NewsScroll 4.0 software

Compix has enhanced its NewsScroll 4.0 software to offer more powerful channel-branding features as well as to enable the affordable creation of interactive, informational headline feeds. NewsScroll 4.0 software allows users to add multiple crawls, logos and more, all with just a single channel. In addition, the software package enables simultaneous display of two independent crawls, which can be updated manually or automatically from RSS feeds; two static or animated logos; a real-time, customizable clock; a data box, typically used for weather information, which can be updated through text, Web and XML files; an interchangeable ratings logo; and an instant text-update field for last-minute additions.