Communtek announces Mincaster encoding system

Communitek Video Systems has released the Minicaster, a stand-alone encoding system designed specifically for live streaming of HD and SD content for Internet video broadcasts and IPTV applications.

Offering real-time MPEG-4/H.264, Adobe Flash and Windows Media encoding, the compact device is well-suited for live broadcasts from both field and studio locations. Applications include live sports and concert events, high-quality video conferencing for business, government and medical applications, and worldwide distribution of TV and radio broadcasts over the Internet.

Streams can be generated at bit rates ranging from 100kb/s to 15Mb/s in real time from HD-SDI, SD-SDI, S-video or composite video sources with either discrete or embedded audio. The Minicaster can also be equipped with up to 2TBs of internal disk storage.

See Communitek Video Systems at NAB Show Booth N4019.