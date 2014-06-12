Columbus Partners With Triveni Digital for Enhanced Video Services in the Caribbean

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital today announced that Columbus Communications, provider of digital cable television, broadband Internet, and digital landline telephony across the Caribbean, and a subsidiary of Columbus International Inc., has deployed Triveni Digital’s StreamScope Portal ultra-portable MPEG analysis and troubleshooting tool across its operations in the region. This tool enhances Columbus’ ability to monitor and improve video streams from its distribution plants on multiple islands in the Caribbean, creating a more enhanced viewing experience for its customers.



Triveni Digital’s resale partner, Incospec Communications, a Canadian corporation that provides video integration services, proposed the StreamScope Portal to Columbus. The StreamScope portal detects, isolates and repairs video impairments, including video tiling, lip-sync errors, intermittent tuning, inconsistent loudness levels, and missing components. With the service, Triveni says Columbus has instant access to alerts, video thumbnails, audio graphs, relevant data, and file-based analysis, allowing them to rapidly perform real-time analysis and monitoring of video channels including DTV transport streams.



“For our engineers and technicians, analysis and monitoring of DTV transport streams has traditionally been a time-consuming process involving transporting bulky, expensive equipment from island to island,” said Darren Richer, chief technology officer at Columbus. “The small form factor and portability of the StreamScope Portal allows our staff to conveniently carry the tablet-based tool along as they island-hop, significantly simplifying the process without compromising any of the monitoring functionality required to ensure superior quality of service for our subscribers.