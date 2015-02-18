Cobham to Feature HD Transmitter and Receiver at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, RF Specialist Cobham will feature its Solo 8 miniature transmitter and NanoVue HD receiver, which offer extensive new possibilities for remote capture.

The Solo 8 supports dual HD-SDI inputs and offers a 30 percent improvement in picture quality and ultra-low power consumption. It’s fully compatible with the NanoVue HD receiver, a high-quality handheld tool for viewing and sharing HD video from airborne or terrestrially deployed transmitters.

NanoVue HD can be used on-site to test system set-ups with powerful capabilities for collecting and reviewing HD feeds directly from an airborne platform. It includes a high visibility day/night viewing screen, on-board recording and faster IP connectivity. It also gives users off-site access for configuration or calling forward stored video.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Cobham will be in booth C7412.