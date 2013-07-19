Cobham Spotlights SOLO7 Nano TX at IBC 2013
At IBC 2013, Cobham Broadcast will feature what they claim is the world’s smallest wireless HD COFDM camera transmitter. Branded as the SOLO7 Nano TX transmitter, this matchbox-size addition to Cobham’s SOLO range provides vital transmission stability for HD images. With latency as low as 15ms, SOLO7 Nano TX enables wireless and wired cameras to perform as a single unit to capture and transmit details at events of any size. An SD version of the Nano TX is also available.
Cobham will also feature an HD MPEG-4 IP Encoder that gives camera operators bi-directional connectivity plus the ability to encode and transmit live broadcast quality HD video from a location that offers broadband access. The encoder can be connected to virtually any camera and includes balanced audio inputs with integral broadcast-standard IFB talkback.
The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Cobham Broadcast will be at stand 1.F41
www.cobham.com
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox