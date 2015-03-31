Cobalt to Introduce Dual-Channel Test Signal Generator at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Cobalt Digital will introduce the 9960-TG2-REF1 3G/HD/SD-SDI dual-channel test signal generator card, which fits into the popular openGear system. With its two independent signal generators and ability to simultaneously generate timecode and bi-level sync, the 9960-TG2-REF1 is the only openGear card that performs two separate tests on two separate paths.

This high-density card sends dual test signals into a facility's video chain to ensure the validity of downstream baseband SDI systems as they move through the video infrastructure. It also generates a bouncing box animation, which serves as a confidence indicator that active video is passing through the chain, among other tests.

In addition, it has a stress-test generator that sends illegal characters into the video path to determine whether the downstream systems will catch them. This helps broadcasters find and fix signal path problems during testing and setup rather than after systems go live.

The 9960-TG2-REF1 makes this signal testing more efficient and less costly for facilities that process video. It can generate video, audio, analog, timecode, data and other types of test signals broadcasters use every day. Cobalt Digital will also demonstrate other openGear cards and enclosures.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Cobalt Digital will be in booth N2722. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.