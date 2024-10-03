Cobalt Digital To Spotlight Dante Cards, IP Multiviewer, ST 2110 Support at NAB Show New York

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill.— Cobalt Digital will feature its newly released Cobalt Aria OG-Aud4-Dante cards, UltraBlue IP multviewer and SMPTE ST 2110 support in its encoders, decoders and converters during the 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10 at the Javits Center in New York.

Well-suited for applications ranging from broadcast to Pro AV, the Cobalt Aria OG-Aud4-Dante cards are available in openGear form factor. Available as dual and quad-channel cards, they support up to 12G Dante/AES/MADI/embed and de-embed functions with frame-sync capabilities. The cards feature two gigabit Ethernet ports, a 32x32 or 64x64 configuration and a full audio router mixer. Cobalt also offers the Dante capability on its 9904-UDX/9905-MPx processing cards for maximum functionality and flexibility, the company said.

The new Cobalt UltraBlue IP-MV multiviewer can be provided as a turnkey solution with four HDMI heads or as a software package to run on customer-supplied dedicated hardware. Features include support for receiving audio/video content over IP across several protocols and formats with flexible audio routing, the company said.

Cobalt’s lineup also includes Serial Digital Interface (SDI) multiviewers in openGear form factor, including: the cascadable 5-input 9970-QS with support for resolutions of up to 3G; and the 18-input, 2-head 9971 with support for resolutions up to 4K, it said.

During the show, the company will also spotlight its:

Cobalt Indigo OG-2110 BIDI4 Gateway, a bidirectional, quad-channel native ST 2110 interface to SDI I/O available in the openGear form factor. The gateway’s transmit and receive paths can operate simultaneously, and the card includes support for ST 2022-7 seamless redundancy switching as well as IS 04/05 NMOS for automatic discovery and configuration.

Cobalt Indigo 2110-DC-01, a factory add-on option for openGear cards that adds native ST 2110 support with 25G Ethernet interfaces and a complete native ST 2110 stack (including NMOS IS 04/05) to audio/video processing elements.

Cobalt Pacific 9992-ENC-Indigo, the company’s newest software-definable encoding platform. The openGear card incorporates Cobalt’s Indigo 2110-DC-02 as a factory-installed option to support ST 2110 input. The option supports up to four inputs at 3G and lower resolutions or one input at 4K resolution with full NMOS support.

Cobalt Pacific ULL-DEC HEVC upgradeable AVC/MPEG-2 software-defined multistandard broadcast decoder designed for the most stringent REMI requirements. It supports MPEG-2 and AVC (H.264) (4K support available) and offers a full complement of audio decoding capabilities.

Cobalt Sapphire ST 2110 mini converter family, which delivers high-quality design, function and reliability in a small package.

See Cobalt Digital at 2024 NAB Show New York booth 1005.

More information is available on the company’s website.