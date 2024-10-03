Cobalt Digital To Spotlight Dante Cards, IP Multiviewer, ST 2110 Support at NAB Show New York
Aria OG-Aud4-Dante cards are available in openGear form factor
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill.—Cobalt Digital will feature its newly released Cobalt Aria OG-Aud4-Dante cards, UltraBlue IP multviewer and SMPTE ST 2110 support in its encoders, decoders and converters during the 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10 at the Javits Center in New York.
Well-suited for applications ranging from broadcast to Pro AV, the Cobalt Aria OG-Aud4-Dante cards are available in openGear form factor. Available as dual and quad-channel cards, they support up to 12G Dante/AES/MADI/embed and de-embed functions with frame-sync capabilities. The cards feature two gigabit Ethernet ports, a 32x32 or 64x64 configuration and a full audio router mixer. Cobalt also offers the Dante capability on its 9904-UDX/9905-MPx processing cards for maximum functionality and flexibility, the company said.
The new Cobalt UltraBlue IP-MV multiviewer can be provided as a turnkey solution with four HDMI heads or as a software package to run on customer-supplied dedicated hardware. Features include support for receiving audio/video content over IP across several protocols and formats with flexible audio routing, the company said.
Cobalt’s lineup also includes Serial Digital Interface (SDI) multiviewers in openGear form factor, including: the cascadable 5-input 9970-QS with support for resolutions of up to 3G; and the 18-input, 2-head 9971 with support for resolutions up to 4K, it said.
During the show, the company will also spotlight its:
- Cobalt Indigo OG-2110 BIDI4 Gateway, a bidirectional, quad-channel native ST 2110 interface to SDI I/O available in the openGear form factor. The gateway’s transmit and receive paths can operate simultaneously, and the card includes support for ST 2022-7 seamless redundancy switching as well as IS 04/05 NMOS for automatic discovery and configuration.
- Cobalt Indigo 2110-DC-01, a factory add-on option for openGear cards that adds native ST 2110 support with 25G Ethernet interfaces and a complete native ST 2110 stack (including NMOS IS 04/05) to audio/video processing elements.
- Cobalt Pacific 9992-ENC-Indigo, the company’s newest software-definable encoding platform. The openGear card incorporates Cobalt’s Indigo 2110-DC-02 as a factory-installed option to support ST 2110 input. The option supports up to four inputs at 3G and lower resolutions or one input at 4K resolution with full NMOS support.
- Cobalt Pacific ULL-DEC HEVC upgradeable AVC/MPEG-2 software-defined multistandard broadcast decoder designed for the most stringent REMI requirements. It supports MPEG-2 and AVC (H.264) (4K support available) and offers a full complement of audio decoding capabilities.
- Cobalt Sapphire ST 2110 mini converter family, which delivers high-quality design, function and reliability in a small package.
See Cobalt Digital at 2024 NAB Show New York booth 1005.
More information is available on the company’s website.
