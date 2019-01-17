Cobalt Digital Shipping HEVC Encoder for openGear

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt Digital has begun delivery of its 9992-ENC series HEVC H.265/H.264/MHEG-5 encoder for openGear frames.

The 9992-ENC, a dual-slot card, offers a variety of I/O options and extensive audio support for contribution, distribution, ENG, IPTV and OTT applications.

The base model supports MPEG-2 and H.264 (AVC) with low-latency 8- and 10-bit 4:2:0 encoding. Optional license keys offer H.265 (HEVC) support and 4:2:2 encoding.

The base model also offers 3G-SDI input supporting up to one 1080p60 signal; however, an upgrade that supports three more 1080p60 inputs or one 4Kp60 signal (four 3G-SDI or one 12G-SDI signal) is available.

Two independent ASI ports are available as outputs that can be interfaced directly to microwave modulators on ENG trucks. If licensed for multiple channels, an internal multiplexer can be used to build multi-program transport streams and direct individual encoders to either or both outputs.

Two Gigabit Ethernet ports support various protocols and stream replication with the same multiplexing capabilities as the ASI ports for distribution flexibility.

The encoder offers transport streams over standard UDP/RTP, RTMP and single profile HTTP live streaming (HLS), allowing it to be used for direct streaming to content delivery networks (CDNs).

Licenses for advanced protocols, such as SMPTE-2022 FEC and ARQ for packet loss protection, as well as RIST for reliable, low-latency contribution over the internet without the need for additional gateways, are available.

Audio support includes MPEG-1 Layer II, AAC-LC, HE-AAC (V1 and V2), Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3) and 5.1 surround sound options.

More information is available on the Cobalt Digital website.