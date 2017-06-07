Cobalt Digital Releases FAST-Stream OTT Platform

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt Digital’s FAST-Stream OTT has been unveiled, a new platform for frame-accurate SCTE trigger (FAST) insertion and H.264 OTT streaming. The FAST-Stream OTT system can insert data frame-accurately into baseband video as prescribed in the SCTE specifications.

Cobalt built the FAST-Stream OTT system to interface with automation and uses timestamps to insert SCTE 104 metadata frame-accurately and deterministically into baseband SDI. It is capable of H.264 encodes to meet delivery requirements in real time. During the compression stage, the system takes the SCTE 104 messages from the SDI input and converts them to SCTE 35, which then reorders the group of pictures so the I-frames line up with the trigger messages that were inserted at the baseband stage.

The FAST-Stream OTT platform fits in a 2RU Cobalt HPF-9000 frame or openGear OG3-FR frame with redundant power supplies. The system is available in single- or dual-channel configurations, with one 2RU openGear frame able to support six FAST-Stream OTT channels. It is also available with an x86 computer module that sits in the 2RU frame alongside the FAST-Stream OTT modules.

Remote monitoring and control for the system are possible via the DashBoard, Control System or SNMP, and built-in SNMP alarming alerts operators to any problem.