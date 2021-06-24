Cobalt Digital Introduces HDMI-To-SDI, SDI-To-HDMI Converter Cards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital this week added HDMI-to-SDI and SDI-to-HDMI converter cards to its openGear family of products.

The new dual and quad-channel modules come with built-in per-channel frame synchronizers and features that maximize space to ensure greater installation integrity than throwdown devices. The new 9926 series is aimed at any application requiring signal conversion from HDMI-compliant devices, such as computer monitors or video projectors, to broadcast-quality SDI formats. The 9927 converts SDI signals to HDMI formats.

“The multiplication of formats mixed with the explosion of different delivery platforms has led to a new set of requirements for the broadcasting and pro AV communities,” said Suzana Brady, Cobalt senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. “Supporting HDMI devices is of critical importance now, and so we’ve developed cards capable of conversion from HDMI to SDI and from SDI to HDMI.”

The 9926-2HtoS 3G/HD/SD dual-channel openGear HDMI-to-SDI converter provides two independent paths of true 3G and HD conversion from HDMI to SMPTE 424M, 292M or 259M, while the 9926-4HtoS 3G/HD/SD version provides four independent paths.

Each channel is equipped with an independent frame sync for rate conversion (from 60fps to 59.94). Built-in proc amps allow signal components to be processed in real time. Full input and output audio crosspoints enable program sourcing and distribution across the HDMI inputs and SDI outputs with different output formats for each path—either free-run or genlocked. Color correction licenses are available as options.

In existing openGear installations, the cards save space and provide installation integrity. Preset save/load settings allow custom configurations to be saved but reverted to factory settings with the click of a mouse. Layered presets permit changes to be implemented only when addressing a specific area of concern, such as audio routing, while not impacting any other processing settings or aspects.

Cobalt also has launched the complimentary 9927-2StoH 3G/HD/SD dual-channel openGear SDI-To-HDMI converter card that incorporates all the same features as the 9926 modules.

Both the 9926 series and the 9927 can be controlled across a standard Ethernet network by openGear DashBoard or Cobalt’s remote-control panel.