Cobalt Digital introduces Audio Loudness Meter

Cobalt Digital has introduced its Audio Loudness Meter, which is designed to provide a flexible, comprehensive solution for on-air loudness metering and assessment. It features true peak level detection, error tracking and logging, and an intuitive interface with touch-screen control, ensuring thorough audio level and LKFS assessment information. The option is available on several Cobalt 9000 series cards and is ATSC A/85- and ITU BS.1770-compliant.