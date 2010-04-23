Cobalt Digital gets into loudness

Urbana, IL-based Cobalt Digital used the 2010 NAB Show to introduce two new products aimed at solving loudness compliance issues for broadcasters and cable operators. The Cobalt Loudness Meter (+LM) is a new software option for the company’s range of 3G/HD/SD converters on the openGear platform. Additionally, Cobalt introduced the 9085 Loudness Processor, which features Linear Acoustic processing technology.

The 9085 Loudness Processor card is the first loudness processor for the openGear platform. It offers 16 channels of both analog and AES embedding and de-embedding with full audio support and features Linear Acoustic’s acclaimed AEROMAX loudness processing. The 9085 card also offers frame sync to eliminate audio delay vs. video. Options include 2.0 stereo, dual 2.0 (for added SAP audio), and 5.1 surround, plus Dolby encode/decode and BS.1770 outbound loudness metering and monitoring.

Cobalt’s +LM Loudness Meter software option is designed to enable Cobalt converters to comply with the coming ATSC A/85 loudness standard. To that end, the system offers peak-level detection, audio level and LKFS assessment, and error tracking and logging. Dialnorm can be monitored and compared to LKFS to alert operators to out-of-range transmission. Cobalt will offer the +LM on select 9000 series openGear cards, in tandem with its OGCP-9000 remote-control panel. The software can be ordered with product purchase or activated via downloadable feature key at a later date. With the ability to fit 20 loudness metering solutions in 2RU of space, it’s an excellent solution for cable headends and other content distributors.