Cobalt Digital Enhances 9904-UDX openGear Scaler-Frame Synchronize

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital has enhanced its next-generation 9904-UDX family of openGear advanced scaler/frame synchronizers.

The 9904-UDX series of up/down/cross converter/frame sync/embed/de-embed audio processors now accepts 3G Level B-DL signals in addition to 3G Level A—the two main formats for 3G-SDI support. The support for Level B-DL joins a host of other capabilities incorporated into the card-based, multi-function solution.

The 9904-UDX series can automatically detect the format and output either 3G Level A or 3G Level B-DL as configured by the operator. In addition, RGB 4:4:4 and YCbCr 4:4:4 formats are also accepted and supported by the built-in frame sync as well as all audio de/embed and processing functions.

Prior to the enhancement, the 9904-UDX family already supported all popular formats: 480i, 576i, 720p, 1080i, 1080pSF and 1080p and provided full up/down conversion between HD/3G, ST 2082 12G-SDI single-wire and SDM/2SI quad 3G-SDI based formats, with ST 2082 12G-SDI single-wire and quad 3G UHD available at both input and output.

This latest version of the 9904-UDX is already in use at The Foundation, a full-service post-production provider located in the Media District of Burbank, Calif.

The Foundation provides picture services and workflows in current and emerging formats, including HD, 2K, 4K, UHD, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The Foundation is using the Cobalt 9904-UDX card to capture a variety of film source material from a DaVinci Resolve as Level-B, process the audio by either delaying, embedding or de-embedding, and sending it back to the Resolve for composition.