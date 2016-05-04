Cobalt Digital Debuts New openGear Fiber Cards

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt Digital has released a pair of new fiber cards that work with the openGear modular terminal gear system. The first is the 9410DA series of 3G/HD/SD-SDI single- and dual-channel and transceiver fiber cards. The 9415DA-SFP series are configurable dual-path transport cards with an external SFP cage on the rear module.

The 9410DA are capable of providing up to 40 channels of 3G/HD/SD-SDI extension in two rack units. The modules also include distribution amplifier outputs on both the transmit and receive sides of the link. Up to 10 coaxial DA outputs are available per card. Rear module users can install up to 20 cards in a frame for 40 channels of EO conversion and up to 180 coaxial DA outputs. In addition, full status and control access is available locally or across a standard Ethernet network through Dashboard or Cobalt’s remote control panel.

With the 9415DA-SFP’s external SFP cage users can pull the openGear card out of the front while keeping the SFP and cabling in place. The ability to hot-swap the SFP module is also available. The 9415DA-SFP supports 3G/HD/SD-SDI single-channel, dual-channel and transceiver modes and can be configured for dual CVBS/composite analog transport, HDMI transport or MADI extension.

Both the 9410DA and 9415DA-SFP are now available from Cobalt.