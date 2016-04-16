Cobalt Digital and Lawo Integrate Multiviewer Products

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. —Cobalt Digital announced a partnership with Lawo that combines Cobalt’s 9970-QS openGear multiviewer card with theWall, Lawo’s mobile app for setting up and controlling multiviewers. The integration reduces configuration and operation time when controlling the 9970 multiviewer.

Cobalt’s 9970-QS 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS quint-split multiviewer card for openGear frames integrates five discrete 3G/HD/SD-SDI or CVBS inputs onto a single 3G/HD/SD-SDI quint-split output, with each input image being flexibly inserted into the output image area. Users can perform custom layout changes in real time and, by cascading the devices, can expand the system to provide multiviewer layouts of up to 8x8 (64:1). A master output up/down/cross-converter scales HD- or 3G-SDI formats for the combined multiviewer output, which also includes an HDMI output (with audio embedding), to feed directly to a specific wall monitor.

Lawo’s theWall is a multiplatform, hardware-agnostic app that lets users configure any monitor wall, route signals, change mosaic layouts, or save and load user presets from a touch-enabled mobile device. Its elaborate reformatting algorithms talk directly to the multiviewer hardware and enable access through a GUI with drag-and-drop functionality. Anyone working in front of a monitor wall can change its layout on the fly, including altering the design of patterns and controlling parameters such as borders, colors, and spaces. theWall ensures that layouts are rendered to any output format, and users can save and load presets to or from a database, swap productions from one OB truck to another, or designate preferred multiviewer setups in any control room. Changes are stored in a user-managed environment and, if required, hosted in the cloud.

Cobalt and Lawo will demonstrate their integrated solution at the 2016 NAB Show in Cobalt Digital booth N1418 and Lawo booth N1822. The systems will be available for order at NAB.