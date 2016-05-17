Cobalt Debuts openGear Compact Routers

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt Digital has launched the 9941 series, a range of compact routers designed for the openGear platform. The 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI versions of these router cards are available in 12x12 or 24x24 square sizes, or a 12x4 asymmetrical I/O configuration; a 12x4 12G-SDI version is also available.

The router cards come with a built-in Ethernet port and multiple serial and GPI/O ports for physical control and monitoring. Customers have the option of the type of coax connector for channel density, between BNC, HDBNC or DIN. The cards also support Cobalt’s JSON-based ReFLEX, SNMP and third-party router protocols for integration with A/V control and automation systems. Native GUI options include an integrated HTML-5 Web server and support for the DashBoard control system. Cobalt plans to integrate the 9941 router card with PESA’s CATTRAX control system, which will reportedly simplify operation and status-checking via PESA’s relegendable or source-per-crosspoint control panels.

The 9941 series is built on a FPGA platform and have integrated frame and line syncs. This allows for processing features like +CS for video and audio switches between asynchronous sources. Other FPGA-based features, like +QC Quality Check audio/video/metadata-monitoring technology, will be made available as licenses for the router cards.

In addition, the 24x24 router configuration can work as an add-on to the 9970-QS series of quint-split multiviewers.