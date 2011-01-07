Cliff to showcase British audio at NAMM

Cliff, UK manufacturer of components and connectors for music, audio and broadcast applications, will bring a range of new products to the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, Jan. 13-16. Products include the new DC10L dual-gauge DC sockets, which accept 2.1mm and 2.5mm plugs, new transparent knobs for use with illuminated encoders and a wide range of jack plugs and sockets.

Cliff also offers a combi-jack connector socket, which will accept both 1/4in jacks and three-pin XLR plugs, and the StackJack space-saving socket, which allows greater component density on the PCB, XLR and RCA phono connectors. Other components to be shown by Cliff include terminal binding posts for loudspeakers, control knobs and foot pedals. A standard range of foot pedals is available and custom models may be produced on request to include multiway LEDs and application-specific switching and connection.

Cliff will be at Booth 5785 at the NAMM Show, located in Hall B of the Anaheim Convention Center.