Clemson Adds to Camera Complement With Panasonic

NEWARK, N.J. — Clemson University in South Carolina is increasing its complement of Panasonic production cameras with an incremental purchase of Panasonic AK-HC5000 4X high-speed 1080p camera systems. Already equipped with two HC5000s, the Clemson University Athletics Department is taking delivery of seven additional cameras, all in full studio configuration, this summer.

This purchase occurs during Phase Two of Clemson’s three-phase build-out leading up to the launch of the Atlantic Coast Conference linear television network in August 2019.

[Read: Fremont Studios Adds Panasonic VariCam LT Camcorders]

According to Assistant Athletic Director/Video and Technology Rick Bagby, the investment in multiple HC5000s to cover live sporting events is a key component of Clemson’s ramp-up for the debut of the ACC Network. Bagby said he plans to invest in up to three more HC5000s in Phase Three next spring.

The high-resolution HC5000, capable of high-speed output up to 1080/239.76p, incorporates new 2/3-inch 2.2M 3-CMOS sensors with high sensitivity (F11/2000 lx), low noise (S/N 60 dB+), and resolution measured at 1100 TV lines. The HC5000’s system components include: the AK-UCU500 CCU, which provides power up to 6,600 feet over standard SMPTE fiber along with IP streaming video feature; the AK-HRP1000 Remote Operation Panel, featuring PoE+ power and PTZ camera control capabilities; the AK-HBU500 studio build-up kit for integration with long field lenses; and AK-HVF100 9-inch, full-HD LCD viewfinder. All of Clemson’s HC5000s are configured with these components.

Bagby said he had invested in the HC5000 model based on its 240 fps capability, easy set up, and the camera’s ability to send/receive audio, facilitating live interviews.

Until the ACC Network launch, Bagby will continue to produce live sports coverage for digital channel ACC Network Extra with the HC5000s. The cameras are available to cover events in eight campus athletic facilities. Bagby currently shoots 720p, but will migrate to 1080p once Phase Two is completed this summer.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]