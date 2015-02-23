Clear-Com Tapped for Major Upgrade

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Willow Creek Community Churchpurchased aClear-Com HelixNet Digital Partyline systemas part of a major upgrade of AV equipment at its main campus in South Barrington, Ill. Founded in 1975 by Bill Hybels, Willow Creek began holding services in a movie theater. Today it serves more 20,000 worshippers each weekend from six regional campuses around the Chicagoland area.



The main church campus at South Barrington was built in 1980 (Lakeside Auditorium); the Activity Center in 1990 and the Main Auditorium was opened in 2004. From the start, video, audio and a reliable communication system have played a key part in the services. The previous system at the main campus performed extremely well over the years, but advances in technology and workflow meant that the time was right to upgrade to a digital system,HelixNet was designed as a digital version of Clear-Com’s industry-standard analog partyline system. The HelixNet technology replaces a legacy Clear-Com analog partyline system that the church has relied upon for over 20 years.