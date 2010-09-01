Clear-Com ships Tempest2400 with new firmware

Clear-Com has begun shipping its Tempest2400 digital wireless intercom enhanced with a new firmware update.

The update introduces two new operating modes, shared and split, each with feature sets that improve workflow efficiency, such as the ability to connect an unlimited number of BeltStations to a Tempest2400 BaseStation.

Building upon Tempest’s ability to connect up to 10 BaseStations within the same RF area, the firmware update gives users the opportunity to combine three different modes of operation.

For example, while the standard normal mode allows up to five full duplex BeltStations per BaseStation, the new shared mode enables an unlimited number of wireless users on a single base, with any five having the ability to talk at any given time. In split mode, users operate in a combination of normal and shared mode.