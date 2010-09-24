Clear-Com ships enhanced Tempest

Clear-Com is now shipping its Tempest 2400 digital wireless intercom — an option for broadcasters who require fewer channels of communications. The system offers license-free wireless communications.

The Tempest 2400 comes with a new firmware update that introduces two new modes of operation — shared mode and split mode — and functions that increase the capacity, flexibility and usability of the system. One is the ability to connect an unlimited number of BeltStations to a Tempest 2400 BaseStation.

Building upon Tempest's ability to connect up to 10 BaseStations within the same RF area, the new system offers users the ability to combine three different modes of operation to accommodate most production wireless intercom requirements.

In addition to the normal mode that offers up to five full-duplex BeltStations per BaseStation, shared and split modes were added to allow for an unlimited number of users per BaseStation. In shared mode, all of the BeltStations can utilize the dual listen/talk feature and BeltStation users can individually select which channels they listen and talk to just like in normal mode.

While all of the BeltStations can talk, only five BeltStations may have talk enabled at any one time. If a sixth BeltStation tries to talk, the user will receive a busy signal. In split mode, users operate in a combination of the other two modes: normal and shared, offering the use of four BeltStations that use the standard anytime talk back capability and an unlimited number of BeltStations sharing one talk path at any given time.

Tempest 2400 is available in two- and four-channel versions. It uses frequency-hopping spread spectrum radio technology and operates license-free in the 2.4GHz band worldwide. This allows interference-free communications even in environments heavily populated by other wireless devices.

Replacing previous intercom systems with Tempest and transferring communications out of the UHF space and into the 2.4GHz band frees up additional space for wireless devices.