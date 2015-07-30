Clear-Com Shipping New Agent-IC Mobile App

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Clear-Com is now shipping the Agent-IC, a new mobile app that allows users to access the Eclipse-HX Matrix intercom systems remotely from an iPhone or iPad. The app is able to connect studio staff and OB teams in remote locations, or crews working live events.

Agent-IC app for iPad and iPhone

Agent-IC comes with point-to-point calling, point-to-multi-point group calling, partyline, PTT, local-cross point audio level control and notification functions. Eclipse-HX manages the app with central administration control and comes with secure NSA-approved audio encryption.

The interface is designed like a dedicated intercom panel, which allows users to monitor and/or contribute to assigned matrix resources. The app features G.722 codec and is accessible via multiple IP networks, with user selectable optimization for network conditions.

Agent-IC can be downloaded directly from the App Store by iPhone and iPad users with iOS 8.0 or later. It will also be present at IBC 2015 at the Clear-Com booth, 10.D29.