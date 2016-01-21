Clear-Com Shipping HelixNet Version 3.0

ALAMEDA, CALIF.—The latest version of HelixNet, 3.0, is now available for shipping from Clear-Com. The software-only update allows for a six-fold expansion for supporting more communication channels and more users during live productions.

This update of the HelixNet system is highlighted by the increase in basic channel count, now offering 12 channels per HMS-4X Main Station. This provides greater capacity and flexibility to larger productions. In addition, 12 more channels can be added with the purchase of a license.

To support the expanded channel count, any combination of HelixNet Main Stations or Remote Stations can be configured to function as expansion key stations. With these multiple devices users can address all users on HelixNet with a single headset/mic/loudspeaker. It also features an “AllTank” key for access to all channels in a linked and expanded system.

Additional features include a free browser-based software tool, the Core Configuration Manager. The CCM enables online set-up and configuration of HelixNet devices through the latest versions of all major browsers. Visual representation of connected devices and functions are offered, as well as a save/restore function.