Clear-Com Provides Intercom Solution for Elevation Church

ALAMEDA, CALIF.—Clear-Com is now a part of the broadcast infrastructure for Elevation Church, serving as the intercom solution at the church’s broadcast production facility and campus in Charlotte, N.C. The facility produces multiple online video streams to broadcast live to Elevation’s 15 locations across the U.S. and Canada, and houses a 1,850-seat auditorium.

The Clear-Com gear that was implemented at the church—by SES Integration—includes the Eclipse HX-Delta digital matrix intercom with built-in slots for expanding the system. The Eclipse HX system is loaded with an IVC-32 IP interface card to connect local and remote production crews through the V-Series user keypanels, Agent-IC mobile app and LQ IP interfaces with local partyline systems over secure IP networks.

In addition, an E-Que-HX wireless cell controller card with Eclipse HX integrates with FreeSpeak II wireless beltpacks in the 1.9 GHz range to the overall intercom system. Two FreeSpeak II transceiver antenna modules were strategically placed to provide wireless coverage throughout the facility.

With its production set-up, Elevation Church produces and distributes weekly sermons and can integrate live feeds from other campuses.