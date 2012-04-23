Clear-Com introduces Tempest2400 MasterBelt

At last week’s 2012 NAB Show, Clear-Com introduced the Tempest2400 MasterBelt digital wireless intercom. Ideal for mobile productions, the Tempest2400 MasterBelt is designed to offer all the advanced features, reliability and robustness of the Tempest2400 rack-mount BaseStation, including the new version 3.0 features, in a compact, portable and easy-to-deploy package that can be conveniently worn on the hip.

The Tempest2400 MasterBelt provides mobile broadcasters the ability to coordinate and communicate hands-free within the form of a Tempest2400 BeltStation. The MasterBelt can be paired with any standard Tempest2400 CP-222 two-channel BeltStation to create a full-featured two-channel system in the 2.4GHz band. The MasterBelt itself also functions as a BeltStation, allowing up to six full-duplex wireless users to be in communications.

The MasterBelt Station and all Tempest BeltStations can operate in harsh weather conditions. It is provided with a rechargeable Li-Polymer battery capable of up to eight hours of operation or can be powered by three Standard AA Alkaline batteries as backup, providing four hours of operations.

The Tempest2400 operates in 80MHz of spectrum in the 2.4GHz ISM frequency band. Tempest wireless systems will not interfere with traditional wireless microphone, IFB or in-ear monitor systems that operate in the UHF TV band. Because of Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) technology, the Tempest system does not compete with signals from other 2.4GHz wireless devices, minimizing frequency coordination and enabling flawless performance.