Clear-Com introduces pair of intercom interfaces

Clear-Com has unveiled its new offering of the Optocore digital fiber and SANE CAT-5 networks for real-time audio, data, video and communications signal distribution last month at the 2011 NAB Show.

The products, the V3R-FX-INTERCOM and the X6R-FX-INTERCOM, are the direct result of a strategic joint development partnership with Optocore.

The V3R-FX-INTERCOM and X6R-FX-INTERCOM are intercom interfaces for distribution networks, based on the Optocore and SANE (Synchronous Audio Network plus Ethernet) technology platforms. The Optocore dual redundant fiber-ring-based network can transport up to 1024 channels of 48kHz sampled digital audio, or can be reallocated to route data and video signals simultaneously with multidirectional audio.

The SANE platform is based on CAT-5 cabling, which carries up to 64 channels of low latency digital audio and two pairs for 100Mbit Ethernet. By using a ring topology, SANE is fault tolerant like the Optocore fiber-based solution and supports up to 24 interface nodes.