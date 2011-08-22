Clear-Com intercoms chosen for Universiade 2011 Summer Games in China

Clear-Com was part of the communications setup for Summer Universiade 2011, a prestigious international multi-sport event for university athletes that took place in mid August in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

A 48-port Clear-Com Eclipse-Median digital matrix intercom, 117 V-Series control panels, three IVC-32 32-channel IP matrix cards and a Concert software-based intercom system provided a vital communications link between broadcasters working in the International Broadcasting Center (IBC) with those in the 27 sports stadiums hosting the games.

Universiade is an international sporting competition and cultural festival that takes place every two years in varying countries throughout the world. The Summer Universiade consisted of 12 permanent sporting events: basketball, fencing, soccer, gymnastics, Judo, swimming, diving, water polo, table tennis, tennis volleyball and up to three additional events chosen by the host country.

The IVC-32 cards enabled direct IP connectivity from the Eclipse digital matrix hardware frame within the IBC to the various V-Series panels located throughout the IBC center and surrounding stadiums. The management team was also able to communicate with broadcasters via Concert virtual panels on their computers.

As a result of this setup, the busy broadcasters, who coordinated live telecasts from the games, were able to quickly and easily communicate with one another from any location. Not only were broadcasters satisfied with an efficient production workflow, but audience members received an improved viewing experience of the games from home.

Clear-Com’s Eclipse digital matrix intercoms integrated with digital wireless beltpacks and IP-based software intercoms to provide a flexible and scalable foundation for point-to-point and group-based multi-connections. The Eclipse systems can support as few as 36 on a single matrix frame or as many as 3120 user connections on a networked system platform.