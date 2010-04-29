Civolution, Nagravision demo watermarking, encryption solution

Civolution and Nagravision joined forces to demonstrate a solution for watermarking and encryption of content for premium VOD services at the 2010 NAB Show.

The main piracy threat in pay TV so far has been theft of service, which continues to be effectively addressed by companies such as Nagravision.

The Civolution team has devised a watermarking solution in compressed video for headend integration. The demonstration showed that this advanced technology can be used with Nagravision conditional access to apply a unique watermark at the moment the content is sent to the individual consumer in VOD solutions for on-the-fly encrypted and pre-encrypted content files. By using watermarking technology in VOD systems, content pirates will expose themselves to greater legal risk if they attempt redistribution of illegally obtained content.