Cinegy to Launch Multicam Ingest Solution at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Cinegy will launch Cinegy Capture Pro Version 10 at the 2015 NAB Show. As the company’s latest network appliance software, Cinegy Capture Pro v10 provides real-time multicam ingest, flexible recording, support for UHD formats and live previews with PPM and VANC indicators.

Cinegy Capture Pro simplifies ingesting material and generating edit or web proxies through its centralized capture control services, enabling users to control the ingest process. With its group-recording control panel, it can be used as a multicam ingest tool for synchronous multichannel recording studios, OB vans and live events. Live cameras, VTRs or IP streams can be combined in a single application.

Cinegy Capture Pro’s built-in ability to encode video frames once, before wrapping into MXF and FCP-compatible MOV files, provides flexibility in mixed-environment productions. It also allows multiple versions, like Avid proxies, reduced quality deliverables and downconverted files, to be generated on-the-fly as a single process so they’re ready when recording is finished. A split button can also separate the recording into sections without losing a frame, which benefits long or automated reality recording sessions.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Cinegy will be in booth SL11116. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.