Cinegy releases version 9.5 of Cinegy Multiviewer

Cinegy has released version 9.5 of its Cinegy Multiviewer for monitoring and analyzing AV IP streams and SDI signals.

Cinegy Multiviewer enables broadcasters and production houses to monitor streams from satellites, camera feeds, playout devices and other sources locally and remotely. It features a robust analysis and alert system detecting signal problems as they occur. Cinegy Multiviewer runs on commodity IT servers or workstations receiving RTP/UDP streams via Ethernet or uncompressed video using standard SDI cards from vendors such as AJA, BMD, DVS or Deltacast.

New features include:

• SDI-based input (on top of IP input), including support density Deltacast eight-channel low-profile HD-SDI board.

• Dolby Digital and Dolby E decoding with adaptive meter display.

• 608/708 VANC Closed Caption decoding support.

• HTML5 plug-in for embedding custom content.

• 720p25 and QHD H.264 ouptput for Internet streaming of multiviewer.

• SMS alert notification.

Cinegy Multiviewer is ideal for local and remote operations and can be scaled from four to 400 channels. It is also ideal for cloud-based or hosted services.