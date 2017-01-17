ChyronHego Starts Shipping LyricX 2.0

MELVILLE, N.Y.—ChyronHego’s LyricX graphics creation and playout system has a whole new look, as the company has announced the system has been updated to version 2.0. LyricX 2.0 now offers support for different graphics applications, including HD and 4K, while also providing a transition from Lyric PRO.

With the updated version, users can now execute macros, load-and-play, and handle clips up to five times faster than the previous LyricX model, per ChyronHego’s press release. The system can support broadcast IP transport protocols like SMPTE 2022-6, allowing LyricX 2.0 users to move between SDI and IP, 4K and HD video within the same graphics platform. Native support for NewTek NDI IP protocol is also available.

In addition, LyricX 2.0 is a part of ChyronHego’s Camio Universe, a software-based ecosystem for users to create graphics and deliver them on-air.

ChyronHego has made the LyricX 2.0 available for shipping.