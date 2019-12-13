ChyronHego Ships Prime Graphics v3.5

The latest version of its universal graphics platform includes .PSD file import with layers.

MELVILLE, N.Y.—ChyronHego announced it has begun shipping version 3.5 of its Prime Graphics platform with features to make it easier to add creative graphics into news and sports broadcasts, in-stadium productions and government and corporate events.

"Driven by the industry's most powerful rendering engine and equipped with a full set of authoring and playout applications, Prime Graphics gives users the flexibility they need to deliver rich and engaging visual experiences," said Teus Groenewoud, vice president of product and technology at ChyronHego.

New features, which are accessible from within the Prime Designer user interface, include:

the ability to import Adobe Photoshop content with editable layers and text;

enhanced keyboard support for quick graphics recall during authoring and playout; and

advanced keyframe capabilities.

Prime Graphics, ChyronHego’s universal graphics platform, can be used for branding, as an integrated clip player, a newsroom graphics system, video wall graphics driver or a touch-screen solution, the company said.

A variety of workflow features, such as Live Mode editing, streamline Prime Graphics tasks, saving hours of work, ChyronHego said.

The product’s new Adobe Photoshop layer import allows designers to import .PSD files and associated layers, including editable text, giving uses a direct path to making sure an art director’s vision is reflected in on-air graphics, the company said.

The new advanced keyboard support makes it easy to use recalls for fast scene authoring and easy manual playout, which is especially useful in live sports and entertainment productions, it said.

The new Keyframe Ease Editor makes it simple to adjust the speed between keyframes, allowing designers to create more sophisticated 3-D animations and transitions, ChyronHego said.

Prime Graphics’ new support for multiple-style effects makes it faster and easier to apply multiple effects to a single text object. The new feature allows multiple text styles to be applied without requiring designers to account for spacing, it said.

More information is available on the ChyronHego website.