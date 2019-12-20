ChyronHego Launches Camio 4.8 Graphic Platform

MELVILLE, N.Y.—ChyronHego is unwrapping the latest version of its graphics asset management system for news content creation, production and playout, the Camio 4.8, touting simplified quality control features and new rendering and replication features to help with content creation for designers, producers and directors.

“New features within Camio 4.8 simplify day-to-day tasks for these users while further optimizing the system for distributed teams and making it even easier to ‘create once, publish many’ in a hub-and-spoke graphics workflow,” said Teus Groenewoud, vice president of product and technology at ChyronHego.

Camio 4.8 has a WebM Proxies feature, available via the Google Chrome browser, that allows users to generate clip previews that are playable in the HTML5-based Camio interface and asset manager.

There is also the metadata & autofill replication feature that includes all asset metadata, thumbnail and proxy regeneration, as well as Camio (LUCI) interface autofill data. This provides more flexible control over graphics across the station group, particularly for remote stations and teams, according to ChyronHego.

Another new feature is saved items within the Camio interface, which provides a configurable folder-based hierarchy for permissions and access to templates. Users can also set expiration dates that align with news cycles and have ready access to frequently used templates.

A media rendering feature is also available that enables users to create full broadcast-quality stills and animations from MOS-based templates in the HTML5-based Camio interface. These renderings can be saved locally or to the Camio asset manager.

ChyronHego is now shipping the Camio 4.8. More information is available at ChyronHego’s website.