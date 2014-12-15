ChyronHego Drives Graphics for College of Charleston’s Live Broadcasts

MELVILLE, N.Y. and CHARLESTON, S.C. —The College of Charleston athletics department has adopted ChyronHego’s ChyronIP, a real-time HD/SD 2D and 3D character and graphics generator designed for the NewTek TriCaster multi-camera video production system. Powered by ChyronIP and TriCaster, the college’s live production van is used to broadcast and stream a wide variety of games and other university athletics programs.



With the launch of the production van just over two years ago, College of Charleston became the first school in the Colonial Athletic Association with its own mobile HD production capabilities. The college now produces a wide variety of live baseball, soccer, basketball, and volleyball broadcasts for a national sports network and local Charleston stations WMMP and WTAT, as well as live streaming to the CAA website. With the addition of a second ChyronIP channel, College of Charleston will produce live games for the Sinclair Broadcast Group’s newly formed American Sports Network through its contract with CAA.



Through integration with TriCaster, ChyronIP combines the function of a live network studio with ChyronHego’s Lyric PRO graphics application for rendering live, full-motion graphics, 3D animations, and transitions. ChyronIP provides up to two graphics channels that stream directly into the TriCaster system without tying up video inputs, a critical advantage for sports producers who need every available video input to support multiple camera connections and other sources.