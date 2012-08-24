Chyron to feature desktop multi-viewer as part of IBC2012 lineup

Chyron will show off its desktop multi-viewer as part of its IBC2012 product offerings.

The software-based application gives any operator, including a master control operator, the ability to monitor and control multiple remote desktop systems simultaneously from a single desktop within a single application. The desktop multi-viewer displays each system in a view-only grid view without affecting any on-air devices.

If needed, the operator can easily manage and control a particular playout system by maximizing the view of that system. The multi-viewer is based on VNC technology, with the multi-viewer application acting as the client, and is compatible with most VNC servers in use today.