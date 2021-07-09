Chyron Releases Prime Live Platform Version 4.1

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron this week announced Version 4.1 of its Prime Live Platform, offering flexible and scalable broadcast-quality production.

Version 4.1 can be deployed on-prem, in the cloud or as a hybrid integration. It is platform agnostic, the company said.

Chyron is also premiering Prime Commander as part of the release. It is a new, accessible, automated production control module for the Prime Live Platform, it said.

Prime Commander addresses feature requests on the recently released Prime Switcher module, which add new video and audio mixing functions as a core component of the Prime Live Platform, it said.

“With Prime Commander, we’re adding production automation to our live production ecosystem,” said Chyron CEO Ariel Garcia. “News broadcasters can drive local productions with a smaller footprint than ever before, or remotely access their cloud-hosted Prime Live Platform via the Commander interface to direct shows from home. Prime Commander presents an incredible opportunity to untether production from the traditional control room, automate new channels in OTT and streaming markets and maximize revenue – all without the prohibitive upfront expenditure usually associated with automation.”

Prime Commander plugs and plays with newsroom computer systems, such as ENPS an iNews, to build updated playlists automatically from rundowns in real time. Once it’s time to go on air, Prime Commanders acts as a production automation layer within the Prime Live Platform, Chyron said.

The platform switches, plays back graphics and video clips, mixes audio, playout to video walls and performs branding—all error free. Prime Commander controls devices, such as routing switcher, VCDP-controlled video servers and GPI devices from third-party vendors, it said.

The Prime Switcher now provides a clean feed out for sports and news broadcasters wanting to distribute a clean signal for multi-station or multi-lingual productions. Chyron has also simplified switcher configuration with a window-based video input management interface, it said.

The solution’s built-in audio functions now support mix-minus audio outputs. The new release adds Audio Director functionality, which uses audio level detection for intelligent switching and presets, enabling lightly automated video-follow-audio control. It is well-suited for visual radio programs, the company said.